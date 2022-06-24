Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Swansea sign winger Matthew Sorinola on loan from Belgian club Union SG

24 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
Matthew Sorinola. Photo Tim Goode PA Images

Swansea have signed former MK Dons wideman Matthew Sorinola on a season-long loan from Belgian club Union SG.

The move reunites Sorinola with Swansea boss Russell Martin as the 21-year-old played for the former Scotland defender in Milton Keynes.Lambeth-born Sorinola made 46 appearances for the Dons before moving to Belgium last July and can operate as a winger or a wing-back.

Sorinola follows defenders Nathan Wood, Harry Darling and Wasiri Williams in arriving at Swansea this summer.

