Sport
Swansea skipper Matt Grimes signs two-year contract extension
Swansea captain Matt Grimes has ended speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at the club.
The 28-year-old midfielder’s current deal was due to expire in 2025 but he will now stay at the Liberty Stadium until 2027.
Grimes joined Swansea from Exeter in 2015 and has made 254 appearances for the club.
