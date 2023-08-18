Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Swansea skipper Matt Grimes signs two-year contract extension

18 Aug 2023 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Matt Grimes. Photo Nick Potts PA Images

Swansea captain Matt Grimes has ended speculation about his future by signing a two-year contract extension at the club.

The 28-year-old midfielder’s current deal was due to expire in 2025 but he will now stay at the Liberty Stadium until 2027.

Grimes joined Swansea from Exeter in 2015 and has made 254 appearances for the club.

