Swansea striker Joel Piroe signs for Leeds United

Leeds have announced the signing of striker Joel Piroe from Swansea for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has signed a four-year deal at Elland Road which will take him to at least the end of the 2026-27 season.

The Dutch forward only had one year left on his deal at fellow Championship club Swansea where he netted 46 times in 96 appearances across two years in south Wales.

Piroe becomes Daniel Farke’s fifth summer arrival following the signings of Ethan Ampadu, Sam Bryam, Karl Darlow and Joe Rodon earlier in the window.

