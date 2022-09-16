Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Swansea striker Michael Obafemi could return for Hull clash

16 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Michael Obafemi celebrates scoring against Cardiff last season. Picture by Simon Galloway / PA Wire

Swansea have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull on Saturday.

Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break.

Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined.

The hosts have won just once in their last five games but take on what is likely to be a much-changed Tigers outfit which has suffered three straight defeats.

Having won only once in six games boss Shota Arveladze said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke.

On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench.

Ryan Longman is pushing for a recall, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh expected to be missing again.

