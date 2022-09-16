Swansea striker Michael Obafemi could return for Hull clash

Swansea have no new injury concerns but could consider making changes for the visit of Hull on Saturday.

Striker Michael Obafemi has missed the previous two matches against QPR and Sheffield United but could feature this time around.

Liam Cullen and Joel Latibeaudiere miss out but will be back in contention after the upcoming international break.

Midfielder Liam Walsh remains sidelined.

The hosts have won just once in their last five games but take on what is likely to be a much-changed Tigers outfit which has suffered three straight defeats.

Having won only once in six games boss Shota Arveladze said he had made mistakes before and during Tuesday’s 3-0 home defeat to Stoke.

On-loan Greek midfielder Dimitrios Pelkas is set to make his full Tigers debut after two appearances from the bench.

Ryan Longman is pushing for a recall, with Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Benjamin Tetteh expected to be missing again.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

