Sport

Swansea swoop for MK Dons defender

19 Jun 2022 1 minute Read
Harry Darling. Photo Isaac Parkin, PA Images

Swansea have completed the signing of Harry Darling from MK Dons.

The 22-year-old defender has signed a three-year deal having previously worked with boss Russell Martin at the Dons.

Darling spent two years at Stadium MK having started his career at Cambridge.

“Russell was a massive part of it. I was with him at my last club and we’ve stayed in contact,” he told the club’s official site.

“I love working with him and it’s such a big club. I’ve heard really good things about it so those were the two reasons I want to come here.

“I know the way the manager plays so it was just a case of getting the deal over the line – I just can’t wait to get started.

“The style is different, but when it gets going it’s such an exciting way of playing and it can really dominate teams.”

