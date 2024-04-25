Swansea trigger contract extension for Wales striker Liam Cullen

Swansea have taken up the option to extend Wales striker Liam Cullen’s contract through to the summer of 2025.

Pembrokeshire-born Cullen, 25, has made over 100 appearances for his local club and scored seven goals this season.

Head coach Luke Williams told the official Swansea website: “We have triggered his option.

“We are talking a bit with Culls and we always had this option there, so we went down that path.

“I know he can score goals and I want him to be even more ruthless, because I believe in him and he is such a valuable member of the squad.

“He understands a lot of things about the club and how I want the players to perform. He has earned the right for that option to be triggered.”

Cullen made his Wales debut in a 4-0 friendly win over Gibraltar in October and was a regular member of Rob Page’s squad during Euro 2024 qualifying.

