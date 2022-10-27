Swansea trio missing for Bristol City clash

Swansea travel to Bristol City on Saturday without Wales star Joe Allen.

The midfielder has been suffering from a hamstring injury and could be out of action until the World Cup.

Fellow midfielder Liam Walsh is also out of action while striker Joel Piroe also misses out as he serves the last game of his three-match ban.

The Swans moved up to fourth place in the Championship with last weekends derby win over Cardiff.

Bristol City will be without Tomas Kalas and Kal Naismith for Saturday’s game.

Defender Naismith has been out since the start of the month with a calf injury and though Kalas is nearing a return from a long-term knee injury, neither will be available to face the Swans.

Boss Nigel Pearson confirmed there are “one or two” players suffering from illness heading into the weekend’s fixture.

Kane Wilson and Ayman Benarous are still sidelined for the hosts.

