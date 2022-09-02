Support our Nation today - please donate here
Sport

Swansea welcome Ben Cabango back from suspension for QPR visit

02 Sep 2022 1 minute read
Swansea City’s Ben Cabango. Photo Simon Galloway PA Images

Swansea defender Ben Cabango returns from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR.

Cabango was sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on August 27 but is available once again.

Defender Joel Latibeaudiere is facing up to four months out with a shoulder injury.

Fin Stevens has joined on loan from Brentford and boss Russell Martin says he could make his Swans debut against QPR.

Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam comes into contention for QPR having signed on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season.

Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter will remain in the treatment room for another two weeks but are expected to return before the international break.

Taylor Richards is not due back until October, however, with boss Mick Beale refusing to rush any of the trio back.

“When you look at the players we have brought in, we couldn’t have done much more in the window,” Beale said.

