Swansea will study video before any appeal over red card – boss Russell Martin

Piroe appeared to stamp on Josh Cullen after the Burnley man fell to the ground and tugged at the Swans striker.

Martin says the player has pleaded his innocence and confirmed that the club would study the video to determine whether they can contest the expected three-match ban, which currently means he would be absent for games against Reading, Cardiff and Bristol City.

Martin said: “I haven’t seen it back enough yet. He told us he hasn’t meant to do it, that he tried to get out of the lad’s way and we have to trust Joel on that because he is such an honest, brilliant lad.

“We will have to have a look to see if we can appeal it because I trust Joel and trust what he tells us.

“It depends on how it looks on the pitch, but I was surprised a red card came out, really surprised having been in there and watched it.”

Miserable day

The dismissal put the cap on a miserable day for the Swans as their four-match winning streak ended, with Burnley moving top of the table ahead of Norwich’s evening kick-off.

First-half goals from Vitinho, Jay Rodriguez and Anass Zaroury – his first for the club – had the Clarets in control, and Rodriguez fired in his second after 57 minutes to complete the rout.

Defeat ended a good run for the Swans and Martin said the blame lay with him.

He added: “It hurts. We started the game really well and to go in 3-0 down at half-time is ridiculous from five shots.

“We started the second half brilliantly with two chances we didn’t take and got punished. It was a tough, tough day for us, the worst we have had this season.

“Their four goals summed our performance up – a mistake, lack of application, not taking responsibility.

“I had an idea in my mind of how we wanted to come here and adapt a couple of bits but when you’re not winning, it’s difficult.”