Swindon ease past Newport for first win of League Two season

The Exiles fell completely flat against winless Swindon, which saw them lose 4-0 at the County Ground.

Swindon Town went ahead after just four minutes when the ball fell to Kabongo Tshimanga with his back to goal and he spun and smashed home for his first Football League goal.

A timely block by Tunmise Sobowale stopped an almost certain equaliser from Aaron Wildig.

C made it two by nodding in George Cox’s cross at the far post after 18 minutes.

Three minutes later a free-kick to the back post was headed back into the danger area by Will Wright with unfortunate Exiles defender Matt Baker getting the last touch as Glatzel sought to bundle it into the roof of the net.

Just before the break Glatzel had his attempt well saved by Nick Townsend before Wales Under-21 star Joel Cotterill hammered in the loose ball from the edge of the box.

A great save stopped Glatzel netting at the near-post just after the break before he blasted over at the end of a quieter second half.

