Tammy Beaumont disappointed with Welsh Fire washout

Welsh Fire captain Tammy Beaumont was disappointed the team were unable to display their improvements this season, after the match with Manchester Originals was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

After a couple of seasons of struggle, England star Beaumont is confident her side will perform more strongly – but would have liked to start at home before two games on the road against last season’s finalists next on their fixture list.

“I did not know that was the first washout – we like to break records, but maybe not that one,” joked Beaumont.

“It’s disappointing, but you cannot book the weather. There’s a lot of excitement but also a lot of nerves in the camp, everyone is desperate to get out there.

“We were hoping to kick off our campaign here at home, but it is a point on the board so we will just have to take that.

“We head for Southampton for Friday. I know everyone is raring to go so hopefully we will kick off well down there.

“We all know how strong they have been over the first two years of The Hundred, for us it is about focussing on our strengths and taking that to the opposition.

“It is great so many people have come down even though they would have seen the weather forecast, every single player has gone out to sign as much as possible to create that connection with the fans. Hopefully they will come back on a sunnier day in Cardiff.”

Frustrating

Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone was also disappointed to have to wait to get their campaign started.

“It is pretty frustrating but hopefully we can go again on Saturday and the weather stays away,” said the England left-arm spinner.

“It has been a long summer, a big summer for us during the Ashes, but we are ready to go again and ready to go in The Hundred.

“It has been a massive summer for the men and women with the Ashes, but we enjoy playing cricket so we just keep going.

“It has been amazing to have massive crowds for the women’s Ashes, sell-out crowds, and hopefully it can continue during The Hundred.”

