Taulupe Faletau suffers fractured shoulder on return to action with Cardiff

Wales number eight Taulupe Faletau suffered a fractured shoulder on his Cardiff comeback following a six-month injury lay-off.

Faletau was forced off after 30 minutes of Cardiff’s 19-17 defeat by Ulster in the United Rugby Championship last Friday.

“Confirmation from (head coach) Matt Sherratt that Taulupe Faletau has fractured his shoulder and will miss the rest of the season,” Cardiff posted on their official X account.

“Best wishes and a speedy recovery Toby.”

Faletau’s injury came in his first game since suffering a broken arm in Wales’ World Cup victory against Georgia in October 2023.

The 33-year-old British and Irish Lion then missed the Guinness Six Nations Championship with a calf injury.

No timeline has been given for the recovery of Faletau, who has won 104 caps for Wales and six for the Lions.

Wales are due to play South Africa at Twickenham on June 22 before heading to Australia for a two-Test series in July.

