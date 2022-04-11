Teammate tells Real Madrid fans to stop jeering Gareth Bale

One of Gareth Bale’s teammates at Real Madrid has told fans they are “whistling at the history of this club”.

Brazil midfielder Casemiro called on Real supporters to stop hounding Wales captain Bale, who has come under fire from the Bernabeu Stadium fans.

Bale was jeered on Saturday when he made a late substitute appearance in Real’s 2-0 win over Getafe in LaLiga, for his first Bernabeu outing since February 2020.

The 32-year-old has only made five appearances for Real this term due to a string of injury issues, and angered Madrid fans when missing the clash with arch-rivals Barcelona last month, only to feature for Wales four days later.

Casemiro urged the club’s supporters to stop getting on Bale’s back ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Chelsea in Madrid.

“I don’t agree when a player on my team is whistled,” said Casemiro. “We’re all on the same side, we have to support him.

“It’s never nice to hear a teammate being whistled by our fans. I heard Bale being whistled the other day and I didn’t like that.

“He’s a historic player. When you whistle him you’re whistling at the history of this club.”

‘Professional’

Real coach Carlo Ancelotti told reporters that fans would have to get used to seeing Gareth Bale playing.

“The booing is understandable but our fans need to understand that their support is very important too,” he said.

“Yes, Bale was booed but he is a serious professional, he is doing well in training and if necessary he will play this final stretch of the season. The fans have to understand that.”

The booing follows accusations in the Spanish press that Gareth Bale was a “parasite” at the club.

Despite helping Real Madrid to 14 trophies, Marca last month accused the footballer who earns £15m a year of “sucking up the club’s money.

Gareth Bale posted a message on social media responding to Marca’s “slanderous, derogatory and speculative”.

“At a time where people are taking their own lives because of the callousness and relentlessness of the media, I want to know, who is holding these journalists and the news outlets that allow them to write articles like this, accountable?” he asked.

“Fortunately I have developed a thick skin during my time in the public spotlight, but that doesn’t mean articles like these don’t cause damage and upset personally and professionally to those at the receiving end of these malicious stories.

