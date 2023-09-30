Watch: Ten-man Wrexham fight back three times to earn dramatic draw

Wrexham trailed three times and had Ryan Barnett send off in the first half but still escaped with a 3-3 draw against Crewe thanks to Steven Fletcher’s stoppage-time equaliser.

Mickey Demetriou headed the visitors ahead before Wrexham’s Ryan Barnett was dismissed in the 36th minute and although Paul Mullin levelled soon after with an acrobatic effort, Chris Long’s penalty gave Crewe the half-time edge.

Mullin netted again after the break to make it 2-2 but Shilow Tracey put Crewe back in front again and that looked set to earn Alex the points until Wrexham substitute Fletcher headed in five minutes into stoppage time.

After early pressure, Crewe took a deserved lead when Demetriou nodded home Joel Tabiner’s corner in the 25th minute.

Wrexham were reduced to 10 men when referee Lee Swabey dismissed Barnett after a late challenge on Tracey but the hosts still managed to draw level through Mullin’s overhead kick.

It was Crewe who held the upper hand at the interval though as, after James McClean brought down Rio Adebisi, Long fired home from the penalty spot.

Wrexham hit back at the start of the second half and Mullin’s sublime finish drew them level again before visiting keeper Harvey Davies denied James Jones and Elliot Lee as the home side looked to go ahead.

Crewe got their noses back in front again in the 65th minute when a Wrexham mix-up at the back saw Adebisi find Tracey who finished, but Wrexham rallied once more and Fletcher hit the bar before heading home deep into injury time to earn a share of the spoils.

