‘Terrifying’ Celtic war instrument wanted for Wales’ clash with Turkey

They’re the official band of The Red Wall and they’re renowned for leading the Welsh fan chants at games, but now The Barry Horns are looking to help propel Wales to the Euro 2024 finals in Germany with the use of a unique weapon.

The brass band, who make a glorious sound with conventional instruments from their lofty perch at the back of the Canton Stand at the Cardiff City Stadium on international match days, are looking to lead Cymru into battle at their crunch Euro qualifying showdown with Turkey on November 21 by utilising an ancient Celtic instrument with one of the most terrifying sounds you will ever hear.

The Carnyx was sounded by Celtic warriors heading into battle with the Romans, with its frightening sound used to scare their enemies.

When a video appeared on social media showing this ancient instrument being performed at the Interceltic Festival in Lorient, one Wales fan suggested The Barry Horns should commandeer one to use at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Figuring it would put the fear of god into the opposition, the band have put out an appeal to acquire the instrument used by Iron Age Celts, between c.300 BC and c. AD 200.

The Carnyx is a type of bronze trumpet with an elongated S shape, held so that the long straight central portion is vertical and the short mouthpiece end section and the much wider bell were horizontal in opposed directions. The bell is styled in the shape of the head of an open-mouthed boar, dragon or other animal.

It is said the Carnyx was used in warfare, to incite troops to battle and intimidate opponents, the instrument’s significant height allowed it to be heard over the heads of the warriors in battles.

The biggest issue facing The Barry Horns is that while there are Carnyx replicas on the market for a few hundred pounds, a quality handcrafted instrument costs between £2,000-3,000.

“The main thing is we need to invest in a quality piece of kit – the real thing and not a cheap knock off,” The Horns’ band leader Fez told us.

“The real deals cost a few grand. which makes a difference to my trumpets – which I’ve never paid more than £150 for. Also a Carnyx is more suited to my ability level because it only has one note!”

However, the band are determined to acquire the instrument – if nothing else to re-establish Wales on the Celtic map.

“Cymru seems to be the forgotten Celtic nation, so it’s time to remind the world who we are with a battle cry that’ll resonate through the ages!”

If the reaction from Wales’ fans to the idea is any measure, there is certainly enough enthusiasm for the idea to take off.

Just imagine a Carnyx sounding as the teams walk out at the Cardiff City Stadium, summoning our Welsh football warriors into battle.

We love the idea. Let’s hope it happens.

If you think you can help The Barry Horns contact them

