The beautiful message Neco Williams has posted on Instagram

Ever since Neco Williams burst onto the scene for Cymru, he’s been one of the most impressive performers.

His high energy swashbuckling displays as left wing back have not gone unnoticed.

Neither has Neco’s pride in pulling on the red jersey. In short he loves playing for Wales and in return the Red Wall loves him.

When Robert Page announced the 26 players who would be heading to Qatar for Wales’ first appearance at a World Cup since 1958, Neco’s name was always going to be one of the first on the list.

Proving it’s every young boy’s dream to play at the biggest football tournament on the planet, the 21-year-old from Wrexham expressed his joy at heading to the World Cup with a beautiful post on Instagram.

It features artwork of Neco as a young boy dreaming of the World Cup with an image of an adult Neco in Wales kit reflected in a mirror.

This lovely piece of art is accompanied by the following words from the Wrexham-born player: “What was once a little lads dream, now coming true🙌🏻 proud to be selected to play at the World Cup for my country” 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿

The post has been liked by Wales internationals past and present including Chris Mepham, Jonny Williams, Brennan Johnson, Ashley Williams and Ian Rush.

We think it’s wonderful. Cariad mawr Neco.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by N E C O W I L L I A M S (@necowilliams01)

