The beautiful tributes paid to Tom Lockyer at Luton match

23 Dec 2023 4 minute read
A general view of the match day programme with Luton Town’s Tom Lockyer on the front cover prior to the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

When Luton Town took on Newcastle United at Kenilworth Road in the Premier League both sets of supporters paid touching tributes to the Hatters’ captain Tom Lockyer who suffered a cardiac arrest a week ago.

Luton had laid out the kit of captain Tom Lockyer in their dressing room and the 29-year-old’s name rang around the ground throughout.

There were banners and flags from Luton and Newcastle supporters and in the fourth minute a minute’s applause rang around the ground as fans united to show their love for the Luton Town number four.

After scoring Luton’s goal in their 1-0 victory, Andros Townsend held up the jersey of Welshman Lockyer in beautiful gesture from one teammate to another.

Hatters skipper Lockyer collapsed at the Vitality Stadium during Luton’s game at Bournemouth last week and has since been discharged from hospital following a successful procedure to fit an implantable cardioverter defibrillator.

Lockyer also collapsed during the Championship play-off final against Coventry in May.

Luton manager Rob Edwards said that the “inspirational” defender is taking “baby steps” in his recovery and did not offer an answer regarding the player’s future in the sport.

He added: “We’ve been in regular contact. He’s recovering, it’s baby steps now. Anyone will miss him. He’s a leader, he’s an inspirational figure for all of us.

“It’s been difficult and I won’t be able to articulate all the feelings I had at the time. The initial feeling is that I sensed something was different to May.

“It’s too early to tell (on Lockyer’s playing career). Going forward it’s about Tom recovering. He’s had an operation and then we’ll see going forward what that means.”

Luton Town fans hold up a banner of support for Tom Lockyer prior to the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town’s Gabriel Osho (left) wears a T-shirt in support of team-mate Tom Lockyer prior to the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town’s Andros Townsend wears a T-shirt in support of team-mate Tom Lockyer prior to the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town fans hold up a banner of support for Tom Lockyer during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Newcastle United fans hold up a banner of support for Tom Lockyer during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town fans take part in a minutes applause in the fourth minute for Tom Lockyer during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town fans display banners of support for Tom Lockyer during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.
Luton Town’s Andros Townsend carries a Tom Lockyer shirt after during the Premier League match at Kenilworth Road, Luton. Nick Potts/PA Wire.

