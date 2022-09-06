The brilliant poem to support Cymru in tonight’s crucial World Cup qualifier

A wonderful poem has been written that perfectly encapsulates the eventful journey the Wales women’s team has been on.

As Wales look set to play in front of more than 13,000 fans – a record attendance for any Wales women’s international – With Dragon Heart, written by Wales fan Angie King reference the days when the team would play on poor pitches and in front of sparse crowds.

It also mentions the fear of Wales star play like Helen Ward, Tash Harding and Jess Fishlock retiring but how inspirational they have been in bringing through the next generation.

Angie told us where her inspiration to write the poem came from.

“For me, the England matches in the last World cup qualifiers changed so much for Welsh women’s football,” she said.

“People finally started to take notice. And that last game (against England at Rodney Parade on Aug 13, 2018) when it was sold out, when the crowd was behind the girls.

“I remember us all still standing there long after the match had finished because we didn’t want it to be over and Helen Ward led the girls over to us. And when I saw Tash Harding cry it broke my heart. And the emotion at the station going home and when we got back to Swansea all the alpha male taxi drivers were asking about the match and gutted we lost.

“And the fact we didn’t know if Helen and Tasha and Jess would retire from international football and the resilience that kept them going and we needed them, needed them to bring the youngsters on.

“Like a lot of people, I wondered whether we would have moments like 2018 again, and here we are, and it means so much. But let’s not forget it hasn’t always been like this. Our legends have played when supporters have been thin on the ground and their work and what they’ve done have led us to this. So I wanted to try and sum it up – I feel so emotional today. It means so much.”

With Dragon Heart

When you first put on the Cymru kit

And the pitches you played on were often shit

And the people who watched you were but a few

And mostly consisted of people you knew

But you played with pride and you gave your all

Heart of a Dragon chasing down every ball

In 2018 we came so close

But they refused us a penalty and refused us a goal

And we cried in Newport station as we waited for the train

Because we shared your sorrow and we felt your pain

And we wondered if you’d ever decide to play for Wales again

But with pride and passion back you came

Your presence would always make the story

The difference between failure or glory

Tash, Helen, Jess tonight is your night

A reward for every battle and every fight

With Dragon Heart we know you can win it

But most importantly make sure you enjoy every minute.

– A.J.King

