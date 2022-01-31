Support our Nation today - please donate here
The day Aaron Ramsey (almost) broke the internet

31 Jan 2022 4 minutes Read
Aaron Ramsey is unveiled as a Rangers player (Credit: Rangers FC)

David Owens

It was the talk of the transfer window – just where would Aaron Ramsey end up.

As transfer deadline day dawned it was odds on that the Wales midfield kingpin would sign with a Premier League club.

After Juventus decided he was persona non grata at the Italian giants he was linked with a host of Premier League teams. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Aston Villa, Everton and Burnley all appeared to be in the race for the playmaker.

However, what no one predicted was that the Caerphilly native would sign a loan deal with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

The move sent shockwaves through the internet. Ibrox legend Ally McCoist declared it Rangers’ biggest signing since Gazza.

It was fast approaching 10pm, when the Scottish giants unveiled their star man – a loan signing, with Juventus believed to be paying the bulk of the player’s £400,000-a-week wages in return for a £2m loan fee.

There is also the option to buy if Rangers can retain their Scottish Premier League title and secure automatic Champions League group stage football.

European football

Speaking after his unveiling, Ramsey said he’d turned down a number of other offers to seal his move to Rangers: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and (Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

Understandably, given the surprise nature of the move social media was rife with Welsh supporters wanting to give their view of a man they hope will fire them to the World Cup via the playoffs in March.

Here are some of the good, the bad and the funny takes on a day when Aaron Ramsey (almost) broke the internet.

AND FINALLY… SPARE A THOUGHT FOR MATTHEW MAITLAND

ALTHOUGH FAIR PLAY HE APPEARS TO BE A MAN OF HIS WORD…

