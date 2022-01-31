The day Aaron Ramsey (almost) broke the internet

David Owens

It was the talk of the transfer window – just where would Aaron Ramsey end up.

As transfer deadline day dawned it was odds on that the Wales midfield kingpin would sign with a Premier League club.

After Juventus decided he was persona non grata at the Italian giants he was linked with a host of Premier League teams. Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Wolves, Aston Villa, Everton and Burnley all appeared to be in the race for the playmaker.

However, what no one predicted was that the Caerphilly native would sign a loan deal with Scottish Premiership champions Rangers.

The move sent shockwaves through the internet. Ibrox legend Ally McCoist declared it Rangers’ biggest signing since Gazza.

It was fast approaching 10pm, when the Scottish giants unveiled their star man – a loan signing, with Juventus believed to be paying the bulk of the player’s £400,000-a-week wages in return for a £2m loan fee.

There is also the option to buy if Rangers can retain their Scottish Premier League title and secure automatic Champions League group stage football.

European football

Speaking after his unveiling, Ramsey said he’d turned down a number of other offers to seal his move to Rangers: “I am really pleased to be joining a club like Rangers, where there is so much to look forward to between now and May.

“I had a number of offers on the table, but none matched the magnitude of this club, with European football and the chance to play in front of 50,000 fans every other week.

“I have had some fantastic conversations with the manager and (Rangers sporting director) Ross Wilson, and I’m really looking forward to working with both of them, and to meeting the supporters.”

Understandably, given the surprise nature of the move social media was rife with Welsh supporters wanting to give their view of a man they hope will fire them to the World Cup via the playoffs in March.

Here are some of the good, the bad and the funny takes on a day when Aaron Ramsey (almost) broke the internet.

Aaron Ramsey playing his football in Scotland is incredible to me. People who think he doesn’t impact games like he used to have no idea. He has been unbelievable for @cymru recently. I know his injury record has been brutal but I am surprised it’s come to this. — TheWelshDragon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐉 (@TheWelshDragon9) January 31, 2022

Many @Cymru fans not happy with Aaron Ramsey joining Rangers. But 6 weeks from World Cup play-off better playing in Scottish Premiership than being in Juventus wilderness? Ramsey set for Old Firm debut on Wednesday 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — Phil Blanche (@philblanche) January 31, 2022

Have to say not many saw this as Rambo’s destination at the start of this month. But for @Cymru it’s vital he starts playing again ahead of @WorldCupEN play-offs. Be ironic if @RangersFC get him fit and ready to help take on Scotland in a play-off decider! https://t.co/o9rjXJimK4 — Rob Phillips (@robphillipshere) January 31, 2022

The thought of Aaron Ramsey in a home changing room which has a picture of the queen hanging on the wall doesn’t sit right. Dim diolch. — Cymru Watch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@CymruWatch) January 31, 2022

joe ledley when he next sees aaron https://t.co/qARYzpXrkY pic.twitter.com/IRfDYOdJZO — luke (@LukeWilliams_29) January 31, 2022

Picturing Aaron Ramsey in a Rangers shirt: pic.twitter.com/x469hXCvUE — Welsh Fan Zone TV 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshFanZoneTV) January 31, 2022

Definitely not where we wanted him to go but what a signing for Rangers. As long as he keeps the fitness up for the playoffs now! Good luck, Rambo! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ https://t.co/o9gNIEOLim — Wales Watch 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@wales_watch) January 31, 2022

“It would be brilliant news for Rangers [if Aaron Ramsey signs], but bad news for Celtic!” 👀pic.twitter.com/17HCGTQCKq — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) January 31, 2022

Me trying to be happy that Aaron Ramsey is joining Rangers. pic.twitter.com/u9FS7zIrF0 — Propaganda Wales🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿⚽️ (@PropagandaWales) January 31, 2022

The world when Rangers announce the signing of Aaron Ramsey…😅#RangersFC https://t.co/d6EzCga2TR — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) January 31, 2022

Using Scotland to get match fit so he can score the winner against Scotland in the World Cup playoff final 😍 Love the shithousery Rambo! — Gareth Chendlik (@GarethChendlik) January 31, 2022

AND FINALLY… SPARE A THOUGHT FOR MATTHEW MAITLAND

If Aaron Ramsey is pictured holding a rangers top by end of play today il cut about town in assless chaps for the remainder of 2022, deadline day has some obscure rumours but that takes the fucking biscuit tin 😂 — Matthew Maitland (@mattymaitland11) January 31, 2022

ALTHOUGH FAIR PLAY HE APPEARS TO BE A MAN OF HIS WORD…

Im a man of word 🤠🤠, Ramsey lad get in 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xlP04qFvKl — Matthew Maitland (@mattymaitland11) January 31, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

