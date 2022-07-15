The designers creating fantastic Wales concept football shirts

Some of the UK’s finest designers have been hard at work – putting their stamp on new home and away Wales football shirts.

A few days ago we told you about these beautiful concept football shirts (below) designed by those creative types at www.designfootball.com

The designs received an overwhelmingly positive reaction when they were picked up by Wales fans on social media.

With Adidas unveiling new shirts for Premier League teams Manchester United and Arsenal – that both feature collars, the new Wales kit has been similarly imagined with a collar.

While the home kit features dragon motifs throughout the shirt, the away kit is a retro nod to the old Admiral shirts of the 1970s.

Since revealing the designs, we’ve seen lots of Wales concept kits cropping up on the internet as World Cup fever builds ahead of the finals in November.

The new Wales World Cup kit from Adidas will be unveiled at the end of August / start of September, and many designers have put their own creative mark on what shirts they’d love to see Robert Page’s men wearing at the World Cup.

So enjoy this gallery of dream Wales shirts – and let us know your favourites.

Seeing a lot of @Cymru kit concepts recently, so I thought I’d join in. Wales x Adidas 2022 Home Kit Concept.#cymru #wales #Qatar2022 pic.twitter.com/uqCQ1n10LD — Owen Williams (@o_w_design) July 14, 2022

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Wales Away Concept Kit. pic.twitter.com/r1IWRyVJOm — NOAH QEHZY (@Qehzy) July 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buana Design (@buana.design)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buana Design (@buana.design)

Of course, ask any Wales football fan what they would love to see a new Wales kit look like – and pretty much most would point to classic kits of yore.

The 1970s Admiral kit and the 1980s Adidas kits being especial favourites.

As mentioned, we have no definitive news on the new World Cup kit, however earlier this year Football Association of Wales chief executive Noel Mooney, appeared to be teasing a new kit with a nod to its much loved retro forebears.

Mooney has made a positive impression since taking the reins of the FAW chief executive’s job in August last year building up a rapport with grassroots clubs and fans around Wales.

Old classic

He’s possibly also recognised the upsurge in retro kits being worn to Wales, with replicas of those Admiral ’70s and Adidas ’80s kits becoming increasingly more visible at each game.

Could we then be seeing a new kit that is an update take on an old classic?

If the chief executive’s posts on Twitter are concerned, then you do wonder.

First there was this post featuring an iconic image of Wales defender George Berry looking resplendent and iconic in the Wales Admiral training top of the ’70s.

Cymru kit 2023 ? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/OwwFzecPWn — Noel Mooney (@NoelMooney13) February 18, 2022

Then there was Noel’s latest post featuring Welsh legends Ian Rush and Mark Hughes in those favourite Adidas shirts of the 1970s.

The reaction to both posts, were as you could imagine, overwhelmingly positive with fans imploring the new chief exec to ‘take my money’, ‘get it done’, and if ‘this happens you will make my year’.

No pressure then. (But please make it happen, Noel!)

