The extraordinary statistic that sums up Wrexham’s season so far

Back in the heady days of the Premier League when Manchester United were the dominant force and Manchester City were nothing but a struggling yo yo club, there was a phenomena that came to be known as ‘Fergie Time’.

Manchester United’s ability to claim late wins under manager Sir Alex Ferguson spawned a phrase engrained in sporting folklore.

His side’s ability to win games beyond 85 minutes became legendary.

A little further down the league structure lies Wrexham, who if games in the National League are any measure are also adopting the unerring knack of leaving it late to claim vital victories.

So much so that some fans are dubbing this Parky Time, in tribute to manager Phil Parkinson and as a hat tip to Sir Alex.

To see this fact underlined in stark fashion, Matthew Dudley, a journalist at the Nottingham Sport Newspaper, was asked to calculate what the points total at the top of the National League table would look like if goals after 85 mins were removed.

The result is startling with Notts County on 82pts and Wrexham on 65pts.

I was asked on my last post to see how standings would be, if goals after 85mins + were taken away from #Notts and #WrexhamAFC 🥇- Notts, 82pts

🥈- Wrexham, 65pts A large amount of points have been gained for #WrexhamAFC in the dying embers of the game. Unreal mentality. — Matthew Dudley (@Matt_dudley7) February 24, 2023

Now this not only perfectly illustrates how often the Red Dragons leave it late, but also the never-day-die mentality of the team.

Much like that extraordinary Manchester United side under Sir Alex Ferguson, Wrexham never believe a game is lost. Which while it might test the nerve and emotional resolve of their fans, it does produce results.

It can’t be good for the health of the army of fans and co-owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, who this week jokingly referred to how they are being prematurely aged by watching their side play.

For the rest of us watching from the sidelines not only is it a great advert for the National League but it’s absolutely fantastic entertainment.

