The heartbreak Neco Williams was nursing during the USA game

It’s tough to play at the highest level for your country, even tougher to play an opening World Cup game when you’ve been dealt some devastating news.

After the 1-1 draw with the USA, Wales defensive star Neco Williams paid an emotional tribute to the man who had inspired him his whole life – his much-loved grandad who passed away yesterday.

After the match he was seen to mouth “That was for you grandad” at a passing camera before looking up towards the heavens.

In a later post on Neco’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, the Nottingham Forest dynamo announced how hard it was for him to play while he was grieving for the grandad he loved.

Neco said that it was only with the help of his teammates and his family that he managed to get through the game.

Writing on Twitter, Neco said: “Yesterday was the toughest news I’ve ever had to face and that was listening to my mum tell me my grandad passed away last night😓 to go from crying all day to start in a World Cup game was extremely tough but I got through it from the support of my team mates and family❤️🕊

In his Instagram post he said of his grandad: “He’s been everywhere around the world to watch me play football from when I first started playing at Liverpool at 6 years old.

“He’d never tell me if I had a good game because he always said I have to get better and better each day and that’s why I am where I am now! And so I dedicate this game all to him because | know he’s up there watching down on me very proudly

“For everyone please cherish the time you have with loved ones because you never know when it can get taken away from you.”

