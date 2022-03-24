Watch: The hilarious ad starring Ryan Reynolds and the Wrexham football team

When Ryan Reynolds visited Wales recently, he was a busy Hollywood star.

Not least because he filmed a brilliantly hilarious ad with the Wrexham team.

The advert for cyber security services company 1Password sees the star giving a rather unconventional team talk to the assembled Wrexham football squad, who shall we say look rather bemused with the whole affair.

However, we wonder how many takes it took for the ad to be filmed – especially when star striker Paul Mullin is on the hand of a rather explicit verbal riposte from the Wrexham co-owner.

Watch enjoy and pray the outtakes are released soon.

