The hilarious review of the new Wales football shirt

The views on the new Wales home and away shirts have been pretty unanimous since they were available to pre-order.

Most fans have loved the Adidas shirts that Wales will wear at the World Cup in November. So much so that the initial pre-order of the shirts from JD Sports sold out.

Currently the away shirt remains sold out while restocks of the home shirt are selling fast.

Now we can’t vouch for the magical properties of either of these lovely garments, suffice to say we’re in love with them and can’t wait to wear them ourselves (and if you think that’s a thinly veiled hint to Adidas to send us a couple you would be more than correct)

However, according to the one person who has left a review on the JD Sports website, the shirt appears to not only hold magical qualities but aphrodisiac ones too.

According to reviewer Jonniesta (possibly not that one) from Pontardawe, while evaluating the shirt in a review titled ‘The Lynx effect’, they wrote:

‘I bought this product to support the boys however the amount of ladies that have tried to sleep with me since purchasing is in the 100s I’m half way through now and they insist on making love to the tune of – WAKA WAKA by Shakira. Highly recommend machine washable.’

Now we’d love this to be true, in fact, I’m certain Adidas would love to endorse this as fact, however we do have some serious doubts as to the veracity of this particular review.

However, what we will say is that fair play to Jonniesta, it made us laugh out loud and god knows we all need a giggle right now.

So we very much salute you. Whoever you are.

