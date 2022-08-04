The proof Wrexham fever is spreading across America

This is the sight that greets you when you exit Los Angeles International Airport.

It’s not a giant billboard for a major conglomerate brand like Coca-Cola or McDonald’s, but for the forthcoming Welcome To Wrexham TV series.

The tweet from which it’s taken, by football commentator Jon Champion. underlines just what a big deal this is in putting the football team and the town on the global stage.

Champion, who is lead commentator for ESPN in the States, who has already seen Gareth Bale cause an outbreak of Welsh fever Stateside, wrote: ‘Proof that ⁦@Wrexham_AFC are turning heads in Hollywood. This is the 1st thing you see – apart from traffic – when you emerge from LAX. #WxmAFC’

Proof that ⁦@Wrexham_AFC⁩ are turning heads in Hollywood. This is the 1st thing you see – apart from traffic – when you emerge from LAX. #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/ZZKYcbr9yn — Jon Champion (@JonChampionJC) August 4, 2022

And it’s not only the west coast of the States that Welcome To Wrexham is receiving some heavyweight advertising. In New York on those famous yellow taxis you’ll also see ads for the hugely anticipated fly-on-the-wall TV series.

In a post by former Liverpool chief executive Peter Moore, who was an advisor to Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney when they took over the club, he tweeted a picture of one of this iconic cabs bearing a Welcome To Wrexham ad.

The heavyweight advertising Stateside comes as the first trailer for the TV series was released.

Ryan Reynolds shared a heart-warming first full trailer for the new series about the club due to premiere later this month.

Welcome to Wrexham will be released on 24 August on FX. The series will tell the story of how Reynolds teamed up with the It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star Rob Mcelhenney to become owners of the Welsh club.

It will also be broadcast in the UK on the Disney+ streaming service and will be available to watch from Thursday, August 25.

A synopsis promoting the release date said: “Rob McElhenney (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool) teamed up to purchase the team in the hopes of turning the club into an underdog story the whole world could root for.

“The worry? Rob and Ryan have no experience in football or working with each other. That said, they are serious about their investment in Wrexham, improving the club and doing right by the townspeople.

“From Hollywood to Wales, the pitch to the locker room, the front office to the pub, Welcome to Wrexham will track Rob and Ryan’s crash course in football club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team and a town counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.”

Whatever the future brings, one thing is certain, Welcome To Wrexham is going to make for compelling viewing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

