The Six Nations has been rebranded – and not everyone is happy

The Northern Hemisphere’s premier rugby competition is a welcome addition to the sporting calendar every New Year and ahead of kick off in the 2025 championship at the end of January, the Six Nations has unveiled a rebrand.

Wales travel to take on France in the opening fixture on Friday, January 31 – the tournament kicking off with a new brand identity.

However, it has been met with fierce criticism from some fans and members of the media alike.

The unveiling of a new logo M6N (Men’s Six Nations) was announced by organisers with a statement on the tournament website – and rugby supporters were quick to have their say.

When the logo was posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) the comments were distinctly uncomplimentary.

Explaining the idea behind the rebrand on the Six Nations website a statement from organisers read: ‘Connecting its rich heritage with the modern game, and articulated through a distinctive and bold new brand, it is designed to resonate with everyone from new and existing fans to the players and unions competing in this iconic Championship.

‘The rebrand follows extensive research and consultation with fans, target audience members, Unions and Federations, and international rugby players. Six Nations Rugby has created a brand identity that celebrates the heritage of its Men’s Championship, while its bold visual designs reflect today’s game and how fans feel about the sport (and, specifically, the Men’s Six Nations experience). The launch of the M6N identity joins the recent introduction of W6N and U6N brands, creating a consistent and versatile family of brands.

‘The modern brand is defined by its distinctive orange colourway, signifying the optimism fans feel when they get together at the end of winter to experience the Six Nations together.

‘To reach fans and introduce the new brand, Six Nations Rugby, alongside its Unions and Federations, led a social media campaign, alongside in-stadia activation and host broadcaster support, across the final two weeks of the Autumn Nations Series The brand was introduced across Six Nations Rugby social channels following Ireland v Australia in Dublin on Saturday, the final fixture of this year’s Autumn Nations Series.’

The statement continued: ‘More than just reimagining the brand logo of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations, the launch of the new identity is intended to articulate the evolution of the Championship and modern game of rugby. The electrifying action and experiences that fans look forward to and enjoy every year is expressed through the versatile new identity that has been informed by feedback from all corners of the game.

‘Rich in heritage and returning bigger and better reach year, the Guinness Men’s Six Nations is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary, but its roots reach back to 1883, when the Home Nations competition was first founded.

‘It’s the heritage of the Championship that separates it from other forms of entertainment vying for the attention of fans, but a new brand identity offers the opportunity to better engage new fans, excite existing ones, and closes generation gaps.’

