The surge in Wales ticket sales after England’s European Championship victory

The Cymru women’s team has received a huge ticket sales boost – thanks to England’s victory in the European Championship final.

Whether you supported England in their European Championship final triumph over Germany last night or not, it’s indisputable that it’s been good news for Cymru.

In the hours after the final whistle in the final, the Football Association told us that there had been a marked uptake in ticket sales for the crucial World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

In fact, in the last 24 hours there have been more online sales for the game than on any other day, with hundreds of tickets sold.

A spokesperson for the FAW said: “It’s definitely fair to say that the coverage of the tournament and excitement has helped drive interest in our team.

“Overall, we have now sold more than 3,500 tickets for the match. These have been a mix of online sales and group bookings which offer a discount.”

The FAW’s group booking drive has focused on schools and clubs, with Cardiff secondary school Ysgol Glantaf recently purchasing more than 400 tickets.

The attendance record for a Wales women’s international match is 5,455, which was set against Estonia last October in the Cardiff City Stadium.

“The FAW has set an ambitious target of 10,000 for the match against Slovenia,” added the spokesperson. “We are currently on track to hit this figure compared to previous figures.”

Gemma Grainger’s Cymru will be looking to make history on two fronts in their key FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Four points in the remaining two qualifiers (with the first match away to Greece on Friday 2 September) will secure a play-off place for the first time in the side’s history.

Off the pitch, that ambitious target of 10,000 supporters has been set, double the current attendance record, as Grainger and the players are hoping the Red Wall can help to push them over the line.

