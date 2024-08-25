The time is right: Callum Sheedy relishes Cardiff return

Simon Thomas

After ten years over the bridge, Callum Sheedy has come back home to the Arms Park.

To use his own words, he has returned as a better player and a better person – and he aims to prove it.

He was just 16 when he left the family home in the Welsh capital to study at Millfield School in Somerset, going on to spend a decade with Bristol.

Now 28, he feels the time is right to be back on familiar turf, having signed up with Cardiff – although he admits it’s a somewhat strange sensation.

Surreal

“I remember coming here with my dad when I was really young. We would always come down the Arms Park, so it’s quite a surreal feeling,” says the international fly-half.

“We train here every day and I get weirdly nervous for training. I’ve never done it before. It’s a really special feeling being back, to be honest. It really does feel like home.”

Recalling his last game in Cardiff colours, he says: “That was for Blues South U16s. I remember those days fondly. My last game for them was on the Arms Park. I still remember we lost the cup final to Ospreys. I haven’t forgiven them yet!”

He will be playing in front of somewhat bigger crowds on his return, with Cardiff looking to build on their three sell-outs last season.

“I watched those games on telly,” reveals Sheedy.

“I remember watching the Bath game and the Harlequins match. I actually got goosebumps watching them. It was really special. I was jealous of the boys playing there and hopefully we can get more crowds like that this year, which I’m sure we will, and I can’t wait to run out there.”

Sheedy made more than 160 appearances for Bristol before heading home from the west country at the end of last season.

“When you’ve been anywhere for ten years, it’s a long time, never mind a professional environment,” he says.

“I felt like it was the right time for me to move and as soon as I knew there was a chance of joining Cardiff, I was really keen to make it happen.

“Thankfully they wanted me and I wanted to come and it was just a really easy process. I just kind of knew that last season was going to be my last at Bristol. It was a weird feeling. I just felt like I wanted a change, a new environment and to come home makes it extra special.”

High pressure

Reflecting on his time away, he continues: “The experience over the bridge, ten years in the Bristol environment, was really special. That club will always be really close to my heart. The Premiership was a very high pressure environment. I definitely think I have come back as a better player and a better person, so hopefully I get to show that on the pitch here.

“I am probably quite a different player to four or five years ago.

“When I was first consistently playing 10 for Bristol, I was probably quite erratic and inconsistent, with people saying I couldn’t manage a game.

“As you get older, you get a bit more pragmatic and learn how to manage a game. I still like to play what I see. I don’t want to lose that kind of element to my game, that running threat, that kind of no fear attitude. If it’s on from deep, I still want to be able to pull the trigger.

“But, at the same time, you’ve got to have that game management as a 10. Hopefully, as I have grown older and learned a bit more, that part of my game has improved.

“It’s not changing your game, it’s adding layers to it, so hopefully I have done that.”

It’s a couple of years since Sheedy won the last of his 16 caps, but now he’s back in the shop window on home soil, there could be an opportunity to force his way into the Wales frame once more.

“Of course, that is the dream, that’s the end goal,” he says.

“But, I’ll be honest, it wasn’t in the forefront of my mind that I wanted to come back to play for Wales. It was that I wanted to come back to play for Cardiff. At the same time, if you play well for Cardiff, who knows what will happen. But my main reason was to come back and play for Cardiff, play for my city. And Jockey was a big factor as well.”

Jockey, of course, is the nickname of Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt, who Sheedy previously played under at Bristol.

“I have known Jockey for a long time,” he says.

“He hasn’t changed much. His detail is excellent and the way he gets his message across is good. He’s got a good balance between having a bit of banter with the boys but then being serious when it’s needed. When he speaks all the boys listen and respect him. He is a good character which is what you need in the dressing room.

“When he was Bristol coach, his philosophy was if it’s on, go for it. It’s exactly the same with him now. There’s a no fear attitude. If it’s on, he will back you 100 per cent to execute. Having that kind of backing from the coach is exactly what you want as a 10.”

Running threat

Listening to Sheedy expand on the tactical approach, it’s clear just how much of a thinker he is on the game.

“Jockey wants me to be a running threat, but also to manage that middle third,” he said.

“No fear doesn’t mean let’s be stupid and throw the ball around for no reason just because it’s fun and it’s enjoyable.

“Our two main things which we have talked about in pre-season are enjoying it and fighting. It’s not about sacrificing winning for enjoying. You don’t want to be a team that’s enjoying throwing it round but losing. For me, winning is enjoyable and I think we’ve got to get that mentality across the squad. We need a winning mentality, because winning becomes a habit while losing also becomes a habit.

“Rugby is all about adapting and Jockey has been saying that a lot in training. The other week we had pouring down, sideways rain and we were trying to throw it around a bit. He was like ‘Lads, let’s be sensible’ and we adapted which is brilliant. It’s all about adapting to what’s in front of you.

“I believe you can win playing nice rugby. Look at Northampton. They played the best rugby in the Premiership last year. They scored the most tries, they made the most linebreaks, they were amazing to watch and they won the league. Glasgow played a nice brand of rugby, so do Toulouse.

“Sarries did it for ten years with a kicking game, but that’s not always the way. We will try and play nice rugby, but also winning rugby, which is just as enjoyable.”

Prefect

At Cardiff, Sheedy will be vying for the fly-half berth with South African Tinus de Beer and the versatile Ben Thomas who wore No 10 for Wales in the Tests on the summer tour of Australia.

“First and foremost, I’ve got to compete for the jersey,” he said.

“Tinus was outstanding last year. In all the games I watched, he was so consistent. Hopefully we can bring the best out in each other and that’s going to be really good for the team.

“I was actually a prefect at Ben’s school, at Corpus Christi. I was in year 11, he was year 7. I used to look after him. He used to chuck rubbers at my head, so I haven’t forgiven him for that! I will be coming for him!

“Ben is a great player. I am good friends with his brother and I’ve watched him since he was 6, 7 years old. I have always known how good he was. It’s nice to be with him now.

“Competition is great. It’s really healthy. You look across the squad, there’s not one position where it’s not two or three deep. I think it’s really encouraging for Cardiff.

“It’s well publicised we lost a lot of games by less than seven points last season, which would have been frustrating. But hopefully with another season under the young lads’ belts and a few new faces on board, we can turn those losses into wins and climb the table.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

