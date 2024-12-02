The Welshman who appears alongside football superstars in Top Trumps

David Owens

He’s from Wales and doesn’t play football, but has been included in the latest World Football Superstars Top Trumps out in time for Christmas.

Neal Heard, from Newport, is immersed in the world of football as an author of books on football shirts and trainers, as well as working as a creative with major sports brands.

However, he says he was surprised and thrilled to learn he was going to be included in the latest Top Trumps Football release – given he’d spent his childhood playing the enduring game.

“From being the author of A Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts in 2016, I ended up founding Lover’s Football Club, kinda leading the whole fashion meets football industry which has grown up since the book release,” he says.

“I’ve then worked with brands like Nike, Le Coq Sportif and was creative Director for football heritage brand MEYBA. From being in that space, Top Trumps reached out to feature me in their latest card offering, as they know that football and fashion are forever intertwining and want to speak to the younger audience about it. Hence my involvement.

“As someone raised playing the games it has been pretty surreal to see myself alongside Mo Salah et al!”

Neal’s card features a profile of him and his work.

It reads: ‘Neal Heard is known for his passion for, and knowledge of football shirts. He owns over 100 of them, with his first ever shirt being a Scottish* home kit from 1977/78. He is the author of The Football Shirts Book and The Lover’s Guide to Football Shirts where he delves into everything around this topic.

Neal frequently speaks at football-related events, sharing his knowledge and passion for the sport, discussing fashion trends, analysing kit designs, sponsorships and collaborations between clubs and fashion brands.

Over the years Neal has worked with many famous brands.

Together with Adidas he designed limited edition trainers inspired by football and he has also worked with clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool FC and Arsenal.’

* Neal says this should read Welsh and Top Trumps are correcting it!

Neal was born and raised in Pillgwenlly and after living in London for ten years he recently returned to his roots where the lifelong Exiles’ fan was unveiled as Newport County’s first ever creative director, the football club collaborating with Neal’s Lovers FC agency.

The streetwear forward agency will be responsible for developing collaborations, new partnerships and storytelling, with Neal taking on the role as the club’s creative director.

Kits

Neal will work with the club’s current retail partner VX3 to create new playing kits that will not only look great but will also tell stories and celebrate connections to local fans and heighten the club’s global presence.

The announcement was madewith Neal and County manager Nelson Jardim recreating the signing of a player but with a twist inspired by the Goodfellas movie.

Lover’s F.C are leaders in the football creative space having worked with a who’s who of brands, which includes EA Sports Fifa, H&M, Selfridges, Urban Outfitters, Jameson Whiskey and more.

“Lover’s F.C realise the power of football clubs to claim our emotions like no other ‘business’ can,” said Neal, who is a world acknowledged expert on trainers and football shirts. “Being local fans ourselves, we are well aware of the importance of tapping into the emotional connection fans have with their club. Football isn’t just a sport, it’s a way of life and an expression of identity.

“By developing these cultural references and celebrating a sense of belonging, we can work with Newport County to capture the hearts of old and new fans alike.

“It’s also vital to reach a global audience in order to build the fanbase – and that’s what we aim to do through this collaboration.

“It’s been a real pleasure working with Newport County’s new forward-looking staff and kit supplier VX3, and we are all looking forward to bringing these stories and kits to life. UTC.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

