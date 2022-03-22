The wonderful poem that sums up how we all feel about the Wales football team
Whisper it quietly Wales fans, but we’re only two days away from one of the biggest games in Welsh football history.
When Wales play Austria in the World Cup semi-final playoff at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday the result could mean more than simply Wales either playing a World Cup playoff final or once again failing to qualify for a tournament they last graced in 1958.
Win and the dream is still alive, lose and questions will immediately be asked about whether this would be the last hurrah for those talismanic players who have served us so well for so long – Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.
For passionate member of The Red Wall, Jon Evans, those very thoughts have not been far from his mind.
So much so he’s penned a brilliant poem that sums up all our feelings.
Aptly titled ‘The Last Dance?’ it considers the demise of the golden generation that has seen Wales qualify for back to back European Championships and provided us with so many amazing memories.
Let’s hope that at full-time on Thursday, the dance continues…
The Last Dance? by Jon Evans
Memories to last a lifetime, you’ve given us joy, you’ve given us France
And now the time has come to give our country one Last Dance.
Gareth, Aaron, Joe – we may never see your like again
You are written in our history – you are legends, not just men.
The pride we feel in this team is a credit to you all
And now you’ll be roared on once again by your adoring Red Wall.
Many have been on this journey – Chris, Wayne and Ben
You’ve all grown up together, we’ve seen boys turn into men.
When will the story end? No-one really knows
We want it to be forever, for you all to never grow old.
But if it has to finish somewhere it would be fitting in Qatar
In many ways it feels like it’s just written in the stars.
Whatever the future holds you’ll leave the shirt in a better place
And in our hearts you already have a very special space.
The future is looking bright and we have much to give us hope
You’ve played your part in ensuring that our spirit never broke.
Together Stronger lives on and the national team will advance
But now it’s time to go out and give us all just one Last Dance.
