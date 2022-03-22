The wonderful poem that sums up how we all feel about the Wales football team

Whisper it quietly Wales fans, but we’re only two days away from one of the biggest games in Welsh football history.

When Wales play Austria in the World Cup semi-final playoff at Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday the result could mean more than simply Wales either playing a World Cup playoff final or once again failing to qualify for a tournament they last graced in 1958.

Win and the dream is still alive, lose and questions will immediately be asked about whether this would be the last hurrah for those talismanic players who have served us so well for so long – Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen.

For passionate member of The Red Wall, Jon Evans, those very thoughts have not been far from his mind.

So much so he’s penned a brilliant poem that sums up all our feelings.

Aptly titled ‘The Last Dance?’ it considers the demise of the golden generation that has seen Wales qualify for back to back European Championships and provided us with so many amazing memories.

Let’s hope that at full-time on Thursday, the dance continues…

The Last Dance? by Jon Evans

Memories to last a lifetime, you’ve given us joy, you’ve given us France

And now the time has come to give our country one Last Dance.

Gareth, Aaron, Joe – we may never see your like again

You are written in our history – you are legends, not just men.

The pride we feel in this team is a credit to you all

And now you’ll be roared on once again by your adoring Red Wall.

Many have been on this journey – Chris, Wayne and Ben

You’ve all grown up together, we’ve seen boys turn into men.

When will the story end? No-one really knows

We want it to be forever, for you all to never grow old.

But if it has to finish somewhere it would be fitting in Qatar

In many ways it feels like it’s just written in the stars.

Whatever the future holds you’ll leave the shirt in a better place

And in our hearts you already have a very special space.

The future is looking bright and we have much to give us hope

You’ve played your part in ensuring that our spirit never broke.

Together Stronger lives on and the national team will advance

But now it’s time to go out and give us all just one Last Dance.

