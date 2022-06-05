Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached the World Cup finals

Wales have ended the wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.

Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.

Much has changed in the last 64 years – here’s how life then compares to now.

The average price of a pint

1958: Two shillings (24 pence)

2022: £3.96

Number One in the singles charts

June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now

June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was

Who was UK Prime Minister?

1958: Harold Macmillan

2022: Boris Johnson

Average house price

1958: £2,049

2022: £260,771

Average petrol price

1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)

2022: £1.68 (per litre)

Most popular TV show

1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)

2022: Bridgerton

Average price of milk (per pint)

1958: 3p

2022: 49p

Most popular car

1958: Ford Anglia

2022: Vauxhall Corsa

Highest grossing film

1958: South Pacific

2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes

1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)

2022: £13.60

Average price of a loaf of bread

1958: 4p

2022: £1.15

