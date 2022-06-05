Then and now: A look at life in 1958, when Wales last reached the World Cup finals
Wales have ended the wait to reach the World Cup after defeating Ukraine in their final qualifying play-off in Cardiff.
Jimmy Murphy oversaw an unforgettable run to the quarter-finals in 1958 in Sweden in what has been their only appearance on football’s grandest stage – until now.
Much has changed in the last 64 years – here’s how life then compares to now.
The average price of a pint
1958: Two shillings (24 pence)
2022: £3.96
Number One in the singles charts
June 1958: Connie Francis – Who’s Sorry Now
June 2022: Harry Styles – As It Was
Who was UK Prime Minister?
1958: Harold Macmillan
2022: Boris Johnson
Average house price
1958: £2,049
2022: £260,771
Average petrol price
1958: One shilling and six pence (18p, per gallon)
2022: £1.68 (per litre)
Most popular TV show
1958: Crackerjack (this was also the year that Blue Peter was launched)
2022: Bridgerton
Average price of milk (per pint)
1958: 3p
2022: 49p
Most popular car
1958: Ford Anglia
2022: Vauxhall Corsa
Highest grossing film
1958: South Pacific
2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Average price for a pack of 20 cigarettes
1958: One shilling and seven pence (19p)
2022: £13.60
Average price of a loaf of bread
1958: 4p
2022: £1.15
