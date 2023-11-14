Third season of Welcome To Wrexham has been confirmed

A third series of Welcome To Wrexham – the hit docuseries following the fortunes of Wrexham AFC has been confirmed for a third season.

And this time instead of having to wait until the autumn has been the case with the first two series, the third instalment of the Wrexham story will be aired in spring 2024.

Makers of the series FX Entertainment said that ‘Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, the charismatic owners of Wrexham AFC, will continue to share the club’s exciting and challenging journey.’

The third season of the season which as already been nominated for six Emmys, will be released around April 2024 in the United States and UK. It is expected that the new episodes will bring more proximity to the club’s current events.

There was much excitement from broadcasters on both sides of the poind cinluding a message in Welsh from Disney+ who broadcast Welcome To Wrexham in the UK.

They posted: ‘Fyny Y Dref 🔴⚪️ Allwn ni ddim aros 💙’ (Up The Town 🔴⚪️ We Can’t Wait 💙)

Nick Grad, President of FX Entertainment said: “The global success of Welcome to Wrexham is a testament to Rob and Ryan’s courage and vision… It’s a story that’s only just begun to be told.”

The second season finale will be shown today in the US and tomorrow in the UK.

