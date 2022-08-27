This is the shirt Wales will be wearing at the World Cup

The first glimpse of the Wales World Cup home shirt has been seen – at Creamfields music festival.

The shirt was worn by DJ Jamie Jones, who was one of the headliners at the festival last night.

Jamie grew up in Bontnewydd and went to Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon before becoming a world famous DJ.

Jamie, who has millions of followers, posted pictures and videos of him wearing the new shirt on his Instagram stories.

The home shirt was “leaked” in a similar fashion to other Adidas World Cup jerseys, where DJs and social media influencers have been pictured wearing the shirts of their home countries as part of a creative marketing campaign.

The Adidas Wales 2022 World Cup home jersey has a red base colour and white Three Stripes on the shoulders – in keeping with the template of other Adidas World Cup shirts which have already been revealed.

The round neck collar has white trim and Adidas’ new logo is also white. There also appears to be tonal stripes with a shiny finish on the front of the shirt and green piping on the side of the body of the shirt.

The shirt is officially launched on September 21.

