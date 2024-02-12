Thousands sprint to secure places in sold-out Cardiff Half Marathon

This year’s Cardiff Half Marathon has sold out with eight months still remaining until race day.

All general entry spots for this year’s race, which takes place on 6 October, have been filled just four months after going on sale.

This is the seventh consecutive sell-out for the event, which started in 2003, when just 1,500 runners took part.

Since then the Principality Cardiff Half has become one of Europe’s largest half marathons and is now a part of the SuperHalfs – an international series of half marathons including races in Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Copenhagen and Valencia.

Demand from overseas runners taking part has grown to unprecedented levels which has helped fuel the early sellout for this year’s race.

International runners

International runners have made up more than 10% of all entrants for this year and will be travelling to Cardiff from countries including Spain, Germany, Denmark and Italy.

27,500 spaces have been sold in total and while general entries are now sold out, runners can still enter via one of the event’s official charities, including Lead Charity NSPCC and Associate Charity Partners, Alzheimer’s Society, Cancer Research Wales and Mind.

Runners can also still purchase a Welsh Distance Double Ticket – to take part in both the ABP Newport Wales Marathon on 28 April and Principality Cardiff Half, and there are a limited number of spaces through international tour operators or for friends and colleagues looking to enter as part of the Team Challenge.

High demand

Matt Newman, Chief Executive at event organisers Run 4 Wales, said: “The Principality Cardiff Half Marathon is a superb event and has become a staple race in thousands of runners’ calendars both at home and around the globe – we’re thrilled so many people have set their sights on completing the race this year.

“Since we joined the SuperHalf Series we’re seeing so many more international runners take to the streets of Cardiff for the 13.1-mile distance, which is fantastic to see.

“Demand is always high for this event and 2024 marks the 7th year of sellout. We can’t wait to welcome all these runners to the Principality Cardiff Half start-line on Sunday 6 October and cheer them around the course.”

