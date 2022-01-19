Ticket details released for Wales’ crunch World Cup playoff matches

Ticket details have been released today for Wales’ crunch World Cup play-offs.

Wales stand on the brink of FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time since 1958 and The Red Wall will soon be able to order their tickets to be there in what is sure to be an incredible atmosphere for the play-off semi-final against Austria on 24 March.

Scotland and Ukraine meet in the other semi-final and depending on the results from both matches, Wales will also play home against one of those teams on 29 March at Cardiff City Stadium.

Tickets for both games will go on sale to The Red Wall members from 10am on 7 February. Tickets for juniors start at £5, young adults and senior tickets from £20 and adults from £30.

Full details on ticket prices, eligibility, stages and dates of sale can be viewed HERE