Timm van der Gugten in wickets again as Glamorgan claim first win of season

Timm van der Gugten cemented his place as the leading bowler in the County Championship Division Two this season as Glamorgan wrapped up a convincing victory over Worcestershire in Cardiff.

Van der Gugten claimed his third five-wicket hall of the campaign to help finish off Worcestershire’s second innings inside the first hour of day three, before Glamorgan’s openers sealed a 10-wicket win.

Set a target of just 79, Glamorgan were seen home by Eddie Byrom, who struck a rapid 51 not out, and captain David Lloyd, was contributed an unbeaten 30.

That gave Glamorgan their first victory of the season and 20 points to keep them in the hunt for a promotion spot.

Worcestershire, meanwhile, have now lost two and drawn two since their opening-round victory against Derbyshire.

After the Worcestershire top order had failed for the second time in the match it was left to the tail to set a challenging target, but they could only score 32 more runs on the third morning before they were bowled out for 227.

Overnight

No runs had been added to the overnight score when Glamorgan got their first breakthrough when Matthew Waite was bowled off an inside by Jamie McIlroy.

Waite is Worcestershire’s leading run scorer this season and his innings of 45 was the highest by his team in this match. His wicket left Worcestershire eight wickets down and only 45 runs in front.

Van der Gugten then completed his five-wicket haul – and took his number of scalps to 28 this season – when he had Josh Tongue caught at point by Byrom to leave the visitors 206 for nine.

Joe Leach scored 24, an innings that included the only six of the match, before he was bowled by a ball that kept low from James Harris.

As the last wicket fell Worcestershire were 78 runs in front.

Lloyd and Byrom took Glamorgan to 34 without loss at lunch, meaning they needed anther 45 runs to win after the interval.

The two carried on as they had started after the break as they saw their side home with an unbroken stand of 82, Byrom hitting nine fours in his 55-ball knock.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

