Timm van der Gugten puts Glamorgan on top against Leicestershire

Timm van der Gugten and Dan Douthwaite took four wickets each as Glamorgan took charge of their Vitality County Championship Division Two clash with Leicestershire.

Van der Gugten took the first four Leicestershire wickets to fall as the visitors were skittled for 251 on day one in Cardiff.

Glamorgan overcame a shaky start to reach 114 for two in response.

Leicestershire’s Chris Wright made his first-class return from nine-month ban for a failed drugs test to help his side secure a single batting bonus point, combining with debutant Sam Wood and Tom Scriven as the last two wickets added 75 runs.

After winning the toss and putting Leicestershire in, Glamorgan had Van der Gugten to thank for the three wickets to fall before lunch.

He bowled openers Rishi Patel and Ian Holland before pinning Lewis Hill lbw.

Van der Gugten found Ajinkya Rahane’s outside edge after the interval and Sam Northeast held a sharp chance at second slip.

England all-rounder Rehan Ahmed lifted a short ball from Douthwaite straight to Billy Root on the deep square leg boundary.

Australian Peter Handscomb went for 46, trying to dab Douthwaite down to third man but instead just feathering a catch to wicketkeeper Chris Cooke.

New Zealander Fraser Sheat picked up his first wicket in county cricket with a rather tame dismissal of Liam Trevaskis, who chipped the ball to mid-on.

Louis Kimber chipped Douthwaite to Asa Tribe but Wood and Scriven put on a half-century partnership, before Wright and Wood secured a solitary bonus point.

Glamorgan’s innings could not have got off to a worse start, captain Sam Northeast promoting himself to open and then departing first ball caught behind by Handscomb from the bowling of Holland.

The same bowler accounted for debutant Tribe, who played on for four, but Colin Ingram – 63 not out – and Kiran Carlson, with an unbeaten 42, saw out the rest of the day.

