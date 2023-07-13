TNS have mountain to climb after defeat in Gothenburg

Carl Markham

The New Saints’ hopes of progressing in the Champions League were dealt a blow after a 3-1 defeat to BK Hacken in Gothenburg.

They were 2-0 down inside the opening 13 minutes of their first qualifying round first leg courtesy of goals from Ibrahim Sadiq and Mikkel Rygaard.

The Welsh Premier League champions got themselves back into the game with Declan McManus powering home a 32nd-minute header from Jordan Williams’ cross.

However, within five minutes, Even Hovland re-established the hosts’ two-goal cushion after a long VAR check.

The two sides will meet again next Tuesday, July 18, at The Park Hall Stadium.

