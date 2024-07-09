TNS make winning start to Champions League qualifying campaign

Brad Young scored a brace as The New Saints defeated Decic 3-0 in the first leg of their Champions League first qualifying round tie.

Young beat his marker in the air on two occasions in the fourth and 28th minutes to give his side a two-goal cushion, before Danny Davies added a third as the Cymru Premier champions cruised to victory at Park Hall.

Shamrock Rovers travelled to Iceland to play Vikingur Reykjavik in the first leg of their qualifier but the Ireland club were held to a goalless draw at Vikingsvollur.

The visitors had Darragh Nugent dismissed for a second bookable offence 10 minutes from time.

