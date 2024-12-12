TNS see hopes of Conference League progress hit by Panathinaikos loss

Ian Parker, PA

The New Saints’ hopes of reaching the knock-out stages of the Conference League appear all but over after they fell to a 2-0 home defeat to Panathinaikos.

Another battling performance from Craig Harrison’s side against the hugely experienced Greek outfit went unrewarded as Filip Duricic put the visitors ahead 15 minutes in and Fotis Ioannidis settled it from the penalty spot just after the hour following a mistake from Harrison McGahey.

Although not mathematically out of it, defeat at their European base in Shrewsbury means The New Saints need to win their final group game away to Slovenian side Celje next week and hope a number of other results go their way if an enjoyable European adventure is to continue.

There was an early blow for TNS, the first Welsh Premier side to play at the group stage of a major European competition, when Ashley Baker pulled up with an apparent hamstring injury, forcing Harrison into a reshuffle as Josh Daniels came on.

And things got worse soon after as Panathinaikos took the lead.

Connor Roberts has been excellent in goal throughout this campaign and again showed why as he denied Duricic from point-blank range in the 15th minute.

Barely 40 seconds later, Roberts did it again as Duricic met a low cross from Giorgos Vagiannidis, but the rebound fell nicely for the Serbia international, once of Southampton, who made no mistake second time around.

TNS then threatened themselves as Jordan Williams challenged visiting goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski for the ball on the edge of the area and it fell for Ben Clark, but he could not keep his shot down.

Dragowski then had to punch clear a dangerous corner before holding a header from Daniels as the hosts tried to build some momentum.

They threatened again from a corner when Clark headed Ryan Brobbel’s delivery on to the roof of the net.

Daniel Davies showed his pace as he burst down the left to send in a low cross, but Clark’s shot was blocked.

Roberts then made another great save to keep out Sverrir Ingason’s close-range effort from Duricic’s corner just before the break, but then felt the affects of holding a drilled effort from Tasos Bakasetas as he needed treatment.

Panathinaikos should have had their second just before the hour. Former Leicester winger Tete played in Vagiannidis who went around Roberts but, just as he looked ready to poke home, Josh Pask nicked the ball away before Daniels cleared.

But seconds later referee Oliver Reitala pointed to the spot after McGahey caught Duricic as he tried to clear the ball, and Ioannidis sent Roberts the wrong way to all but settle the game.

TNS threatened with a couple of late breaks and substitute Declan McManus went close with a late free-kick, but there was no way back for the Welsh champions as Panathinaikos got the win they needed to edge closer to the last 16.

