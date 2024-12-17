Toby Booth steps down as Ospreys head coach and replaced by Mark Jones

Toby Booth has left his post as Ospreys head coach with immediate effect.

The Ospreys said in September that former Bath and London Irish coach Booth, who masterminded progression to the United Rugby Championship play-offs and EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals last term, will be succeeded by former Wales wing Mark Jones at the end of the 2024-25 season.

However, the Ospreys have pulled forward Booth’s departure, with the club taking only two wins from their opening seven URC fixtures this term. Ospreys, who have slipped to 14th in the table, host Scarlets on Saturday.

A statement from the club read: “Ospreys Rugby can confirm that Toby Booth has departed from his role as head coach with immediate effect.

“Toby joined the Ospreys as head coach in 2020. During his tenure, he led the team to significant achievements, including winning the URC Welsh Shield in both the 2021-22 and 2023-24 seasons.”

“He also guided the Ospreys to the EPCR Challenge Cup quarter-finals and the URC play-offs in the 2023-24 season.

“Ospreys would like to thank Toby for his commitment and contributions to the club during his time in charge and wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

“Mark Jones will assume the role of head coach with immediate effect, supported by the current coaching staff and management.”

