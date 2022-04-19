Tom Brady’s brilliant comeback at Real Madrid fan’s Gareth Bale jibe

One is American Football’s G.O.A.T, the other is Welsh football’s G.O.A.T.

And there appears to be mutual respect between these two sporting titans.

Launching his Brady Brand of golfing apparel on Twitter, a video showing the record-breaking quarterback practising his golf swing, was met with hundreds of likes and comments.

One such comment from a Real Madrid fan however predictably read ‘@garethbale11’ tagging the Welsh icon.

Real Madrid

Fair play to the seven time Super Bowl winning former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he simply replied to this snipe with his own version of the series of words that is guaranteed to wind up any fan of Los Blancos.

Much to the amusement of Wales football fans everywhere Brady wrote: ‘Wales, BRADY Golf, Madrid. In that order.’

A reference of course to the infamous moment at the end of the Wales v Hungary game which secured qualification to Euro 2020 when Gareth Bale held up a flag with the words ‘Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order’ emblazoned on it.

Mr Brady, we and the Welsh nation salute you. You are the American G.O.A.T, without a doubt.

Wales, BRADY Golf, Madrid. In that order. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 19, 2022

