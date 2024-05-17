Tom Helm on song as Middlesex dominate Glamorgan

Tom Helm claimed four wickets to help Middlesex into a commanding position on the opening day of their Vitality County Championship clash with Glamorgan in Cardiff.

Helm’s return of four for 44 saw the hosts bowled out for 183 before Middlesex reached stumps on 62 without loss – 121 behind.

Marnus Labuschagne’s aggressive approach proved to be his downfall as he drove hard at a ball from Helm and was caught by wicketkeeper Jack Davies to be first out on 23.

Bouncer

It was the introduction of Ryan Higgins that brought about the end of Eddie Byrom, a sharp bouncer taking his gloves and ballooning up for a simple catch to Davies. Kiran Carlson was the next to go, and as with Labuschagne he drove at a ball with hard hands that was caught in the slips by Higgins.

Sam Northeast, who made 335 not out in the reverse fixture, was bowled by a snorter of a delivery from Helm that tore his off stump out the ground for 18.

When Helm dismissed Chris Cooke two balls later with a ball the batter left alone Glamorgan were 92 for five. That became 92 for six when Colin Ingram, the leading run scorer in first-class cricket this season, played a ball onto his stumps for 10 off the bowling of Ethan Bamber.

Tidy innings

Amidst the wickets tumbling at the other end Zain ul Hassan was playing a tidy innings and had reached 34 when he was caught at slip by Leus du Plooy via an attempted reverse pull and Glamorgan had stumbled to 103 for seven.

Andy Gorvin and Mason Crane held up the Middlesex attack for a stand of 31 before Gorvin was caught off a top-edged hook shot for 12, leaving Mason Crane unbeaten on 32.

Sam Robson and Mark Stoneman navigated the new ball without much difficulty as Middlsex enjoyed a dominating day.

