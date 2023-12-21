Tom Lockyer discharged from hospital following successful procedure

Luton captain Tom Lockyer has been discharged from hospital following a successful procedure to fit an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD).

Lockyer collapsed in the 59th minute of Saturday’s Premier League match against Bournemouth after he suffered a cardiac arrest, which resulted in the game being abandoned.

Luton said the 29-year-old Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation at his own home in the wake of the incident, which they said was unrelated to his previous collapse in the play-off final in May.

Thankful

The club said in a statement: “We are thankful to report that our captain Tom Lockyer has now begun a period of rehabilitation from the comfort of his own home after he was discharged from hospital on Wednesday.

“This encouraging news follows a successful procedure that took place on Tuesday whereby Tom had an ICD (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator) device fitted to prevent a repeat of Saturday’s incident.

“The club, Tom and the Lockyer family would like to take this opportunity to repeat our collective heartfelt thanks to all at Bournemouth, their supporters, club officials and especially their medical staff and midfielder Philip Billing, who was the first to reach Tom on the pitch and summon assistance.”

Christian Eriksen was the first top-flight player to be fitted with an ICD after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland in June 2021.

After making a full recovery, Eriksen joined Brentford and made his comeback as a substitute in their defeat to Newcastle in February 2022.

Health

Concerns for Lockyer’s health had been heightened given the previous incident, during the play-off final victory over Coventry, following which Lockyer underwent surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation.

He subsequently returned to action for the start of the new season and had made 15 appearances in all competitions before Saturday’s match.

But Luton’s statement continued: “The clinical advice Tom and the Club has taken since the Championship play-off final has been conducted by the most renowned cardiologists, who have been involved at every step, along with a team of supporting multi-disciplinary consultants.

“We can now confirm that the tests taken this week had revealed that the issue Tom experienced on Saturday was different to the atrial fibrillation he suffered in May.”

Bournemouth head coach Andoni Iraola spoke of his relief about Lockyer’s recovery and paid tribute to the medical staff of both clubs.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Iraola said: “I think we feel now more relieved that we have good news about Tom. We hope the good news continues and he recovers well.

“Obviously, there were tough moments last week. Everyone reacted very well. The supporters, obviously the medical staff were amazing.

“The players and everyone involved reacted really well and I think it was the logical decision also not to continue the game.”

