Tom Lockyer returns to Luton training ground for first time since cardiac arrest

Luton captain Tom Lockyer had an emotional reunion with his team-mates at the club’s training ground on Monday.

The 29-year-old Welsh international defender made his first visit to the Hatters’ Brache HQ since suffering a cardiac arrest during the Premier League match at Bournemouth in December.

“It was amazing to see him back,” manager Rob Edwards told the club website.

“We had a really good morning seeing him around the place.

“We handed out the debut Premier League balls with (former managers) John Still and Mick Harford.

“It was a nice presentation; it was a special moment and great to see.

“I managed to hold it together but it was emotional. It’s been a really difficult time for his family first and foremost, but for us it was great to see him.

“He’s an unbelievably brave man and someone who has an unbelievable handle over all of it. I wouldn’t be how he is.

“He’s such an impressive and focused person. There’s a rehabilitation process but he’s taking it slowly, he’s got a baby on the way and that’s his main focus.”

Lockyer collapsed on the pitch at the Vitality Stadium and was tended to by medics. The match was subsequently abandoned.

Lockyer later praised the “heroic” actions of the players, staff and medics who helped save his life.

