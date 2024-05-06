Tons for Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram as Glamorgan earn Yorkshire draw

In-form duo Sam Northeast and Colin Ingram hit superb final-day centuries to help Glamorgan secure a Vitality County Championship draw against frustrated Yorkshire at Headingley.

South African veteran Ingram and unbeaten captain Northeast continued their excellent starts to the season with patient scores of 113 and 142 respectively, completing a double-century (210) partnership for the fourth wicket.

Yorkshire had claimed a first-innings lead of 298 just after lunch on day three and would have been confident of forcing a first win of 2024 at the fifth attempt as Glamorgan started the day on 171 for three.

But, when thunder and lightning intervened just before 16.20, they were 372 for seven with a lead of 74 and no more play was possible.

Glamorgan started the day 127 runs behind. Left-handed Ingram (43) and 2021 Yorkshire loanee Northeast (46) were watchful against the spin of Dom Bess and Dan Moriarty and the seam of Ben Coad and Matthew Revis, the latter two taking a mid-morning new ball.

Four spinners

Yorkshire used four spinners in all, with Joe Root and Adam Lyth employed as well as they raced through the overs – they claimed two wickets apiece.

Ingram took Revis for three-successive boundaries and went on to complete his second century of the season (off 202 balls).

The visitors reached lunch at 277 for three – trailing by 21 – and Northeast claimed his latest century during the early stages of the afternoon off 226 balls.

In front

By that point, Glamorgan were in front and what had been an unlikely draw at the start of the day had turned into a highly likely one against a home attack hurt by the absence of injured fast bowler Matthew Fisher, who suffered an ankle injury on day three.

Just moments before Northeast’s ton, Ingram had picked out mid-off against Root’s off-spin to fall as the first wicket of the day, leaving the score at 304 for four in the 100th over.

Glamorgan had a lead of five runs by then, with the hard work done.

Root forced Chris Cooke to play on and Lyth trapped Tom Bevan and James Harris lbw either side of tea, leaving Glamorgan with a lead of 72.

But the weather intervened and Glamorgan captain Northeast finished with 15 fours from his 336 balls as the match was drawn.

