Sport

Tottenham reject Swansea’s approach for Chris Davies

07 Dec 2023 1 minute read
Former Swansea City manager Michael Duff Robbie Stephenson/PA Wire

Tottenham have turned down an approach by Swansea to speak with their senior assistant coach Chris Davies over the club’s vacant head coach role.

Sky Bet Championship outfit Swansea are seeking a new manager after they dismissed Michael Duff on Monday following a run of one victory in eight matches.

Appointed

The Welsh club only appointed Duff in the summer after Russell Martin left to join Southampton, but are 18th and just five points above the relegation zone.

Davies, currently number two to Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou, has worked at Swansea previously as part of Brendan Rodgers’ coaching staff, but will not make a return to his old club.

The PA news agency understands Tottenham have turned down an approach by Swansea to speak to Davies, with the 38-year-old former Leicester assistant viewed as a key part of Postecoglou’s plans at the Premier League club.

 

