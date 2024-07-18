Town named as new home of Welsh rugby league
Lewis Smith Local Democracy Reporter
A popular sports ground has been named as the new home of the Welsh national rugby league side.
The announcement came from both the WRL and Neath RFC in July saying plans were now in place for the The Lextan Gnoll in Neath to become “the home of the Welsh Rugby League for all age groups”.
It will see the national team play at the 6,000-capacity stadium which is also known as being the home of rugby union club Neath RFC, with fixtures starting on August 3 when Wales under-16s take on England under-16s.
Excitement
It is a move that will bring much excitement to the town described as being “steeped in rugby history,” particularly after the club missed out on the final place in Welsh rugby’s new elite domestic competition earlier this year.
In a statement published on their website Neath RFC said they were thrilled to begin this new chapter, saying: “We are thrilled to announce that The Lextan Gnoll will soon be the home of the Welsh Rugby League for all age groups.
“This new chapter starts with Wales under-16s facing England under-16s on August 3. Mark your calendars for grand finals day on August 18 featuring matches from under-12s to men’s seniors.
“Neath RFC is honoured to partner with WRL to develop the sport and its players in Wales. We’re proud to collaborate with an ambitious board that shares our goals and community values.
“The Lextan Gnoll is the perfect venue to nurture rugby league in Wales with our passionate fans and the many legendary players from Neath who have excelled in both codes at the highest level.”
