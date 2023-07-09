Trinity Rodman brace for United States sinks Wales in World Cup sendoff

Wales battled impressively before seeing their resistance broken late on as Gemma Grainger’s side were beaten 2-0 by world champions the United States in a friendly in San Jose.

The breakthrough for the hosts, who had bossed possession throughout the contest, came in the 76th minute when substitute Trinity Rodman finished from close range having been teed up by Sophia Smith.

Rodman – daughter of former NBA star Dennis Rodman – then added a second 11 minutes later with a fine curling strike.

Wales goalkeeper Olivia Clark saved an early header from US captain Lindsey Horan, and Ashley Sanchez and Andi Sullivan subsequently each headed off-target from good positions just prior to the interval.

Further US attempts included Alyssa Thompson blazing into the stand around the hour mark, and Alana Cook’s header being cleared off the Wales goalline by Kayleigh Green.

Hannah Cain then struck into the side-netting for the visitors, who were without the injured Jess Fishlock and suspended skipper Sophie Ingle, moments before Rodman made it 1-0 as the US secured a send-off warm-up victory ahead of opening their defence at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand by playing Vietnam in Auckland on July 22.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

