Trio in line to make senior Wales debuts before reporting for under-21 duty

Charlie Savage, Owen Beck and Luke Harris are in line to make senior Wales debuts before reporting for under-21 duty.

The trio were named in Rob Page’s Wales squad on Wednesday for the Wrexham friendly with Gibraltar on October 11.

Reading midfielder Savage, Fulham midfielder Harris and Beck, the Liverpool full-back currently on loan at Dundee, are expected to win their first senior caps before a UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier against the Czech Republic two days later.

“Owen Beck, Charlie Savage and Luke Harris will spend the first part of the international window with the senior squad for their friendly against Gibraltar in Wrexham before linking up with Matty Jones’ side ahead of the qualifier in Ceske Budejovice,” read a Football Association of Wales statement.

Wales U21 boss Jones has named a 23-man squad with Swansea goalkeeper Evan Watts, Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond and Liverpool striker Tom Hill the three changes to the squad from the September international window.

Wales sit top of their qualifying group after opening the campaign with a 2-2 draw away to top seeds Denmark and a 3-2 win in Lithuania.

Full squad: E Beach (Chelsea), E Watts (Swansea), E Turns (Leyton Orient, on loan from Brighton), J Low (Wycombe), O Bevan (Cheltenham, on loan from Bournemouth), L Hoole (Bristol Rovers), Z Ashworth (Bolton, on loan from West Brom), O Beck (Dundee, on loan from Liverpool), F Stevens (Oxford, on loan from Brentford), H Leeson (Bristol City), E King (Morecambe, on loan from Cardiff), J Cotterill (Stockport, on loan from Swansea), C Savage (Reading), O Hammond (Cheltenham, on loan from Nottingham Forest), C Congreve (Swansea), J Colwill (Cardiff), J Raymond (Crystal Palace), R Colwill (Cardiff), L Harris (Fulham), T Hill (Liverpool), C Ashford (Cardiff), P Jones (Huddersfield), J Thomas (Port Vale, on loan from Swansea).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

